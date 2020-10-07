Sign in to add and modify your software
A simple and intuitive currency converter. The exchange rates are updated automatically and the keyboard is always displayed on the screen.
It can also be used offline, if the internet connection is not available, the last valid exchange rates are used. You can make unlimited conversions.
Features:
Contains almost all world currencies and some popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
Cryptocurrencies converter
Interactive historical currency charts for the past 10 years
The currency converter comes with an easy-to-use calculator
Stores the last updated exchange rates when offline
Convert prices without internet access
Search function to quickly find a currency
Ability to add currencies to favorites