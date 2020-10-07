Join or Sign In

Currency Converter & Exchange Rates for Android

By monetar.info Free

By monetar.info

A simple and intuitive currency converter. The exchange rates are updated automatically and the keyboard is always displayed on the screen.

It can also be used offline, if the internet connection is not available, the last valid exchange rates are used. You can make unlimited conversions.

Features:

Contains almost all world currencies and some popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin

Cryptocurrencies converter

Interactive historical currency charts for the past 10 years

The currency converter comes with an easy-to-use calculator

Stores the last updated exchange rates when offline

Convert prices without internet access

Search function to quickly find a currency

Ability to add currencies to favorites

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
