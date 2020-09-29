Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Curika - Health Care Products & Services for Android

By Stuti Creations Free

Developer's Description

By Stuti Creations

Curika provides one of the most comprehensive healthcare platforms in India. Use our simple and user-friendly app to get information on doctors, book home healthcare services and rent or buy medical equipment.

Here are all the capabilities provided by Curika at your fingertips:

Doctors Listing:

Use Curika to find doctors around you by area of specialization. You can find following information about doctors on Curika app:

1. Doctor Name and Contact Details (Address, Phone Number)

2. Education and Area of specialization

3. Hours of Operation

4. Consulting Fees

Book Healthcare Services:

Curika app provides you the ability to book different types of healthcare services through the application. Curika supports booking of following services:

1. Nursing (For short term and long term)

2. Physiotherapy

3. Ayurvedic Therapy

4. Air Ambulance

5. Diagnostics

We use rigorous protocols to evaluate our service providers to make sure that you get nothing but the best and at most affordable rates.

Rent/Buy Medical Equipment:

Curika is one of the first service that allow you to rent a medical equipment on daily, weekly or

monthly basis. As needed, you can also buy medical equipment per your requirement. We have

partnered with worlds leading medical equipment manufacturers to bring high quality medical

products for you and your loved one at reasonable prices.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now