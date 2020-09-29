Curika provides one of the most comprehensive healthcare platforms in India. Use our simple and user-friendly app to get information on doctors, book home healthcare services and rent or buy medical equipment.

Here are all the capabilities provided by Curika at your fingertips:

Doctors Listing:

Use Curika to find doctors around you by area of specialization. You can find following information about doctors on Curika app:

1. Doctor Name and Contact Details (Address, Phone Number)

2. Education and Area of specialization

3. Hours of Operation

4. Consulting Fees

Book Healthcare Services:

Curika app provides you the ability to book different types of healthcare services through the application. Curika supports booking of following services:

1. Nursing (For short term and long term)

2. Physiotherapy

3. Ayurvedic Therapy

4. Air Ambulance

5. Diagnostics

We use rigorous protocols to evaluate our service providers to make sure that you get nothing but the best and at most affordable rates.

Rent/Buy Medical Equipment:

Curika is one of the first service that allow you to rent a medical equipment on daily, weekly or

monthly basis. As needed, you can also buy medical equipment per your requirement. We have

partnered with worlds leading medical equipment manufacturers to bring high quality medical

products for you and your loved one at reasonable prices.