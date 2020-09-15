Join or Sign In

Culture Cloud by O.C. Tanner for iOS

By OC Tanner Company Free

The Culture Cloud App from O.C. Tanner makes it easy to give and receive recognition on-the-go. First, sync the app to your organizations performance recognition program. Then start sending eCards, giving points, submitting and approving nominations, completing award presentations, and redeeming points for meaningful awards.

Once synched, your app will seamlessly reflect all the details of your desktop recognition program. But in the palm of your hand. Its totally secure. And it makes employee recognition fast, fun, and easy.

New: Now you can also plan and hold meaningful one-to-ones with team members right from your Culture Cloud App.

Please note: to use the Culture Cloud App, you must be a participant in your organizations O.C. Tanner performance recognition program.

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

