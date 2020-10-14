Do you love Cuban Link chains? Then take a Selfie with one on! This is a Fun way to feel like a Hip Hop Star and it's just plain Cool!

You can Choose from two Options:

- Selfie Option: Take a Selfie with three different chain styles (Slick Jim, The Player, Big Baller), then Share your pics on Facebook, Instagram, Text Message, and more...

- Calculator Option: Create & Customize your chain, chose a Chain Length, Width, Color, Purity to know how much your chain will weigh, and also Request Pricing.

This app is very fun and simple to use. Share your Cuban Link pictures with friends and family on Social Media.