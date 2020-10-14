Join or Sign In

Cuban Link Selfie - Try On Gold Chains | Jewelry for iOS

By CRM Jewelers LLC Free

Developer's Description

By CRM Jewelers LLC

Do you love Cuban Link chains? Then take a Selfie with one on! This is a Fun way to feel like a Hip Hop Star and it's just plain Cool!

You can Choose from two Options:

- Selfie Option: Take a Selfie with three different chain styles (Slick Jim, The Player, Big Baller), then Share your pics on Facebook, Instagram, Text Message, and more...

- Calculator Option: Create & Customize your chain, chose a Chain Length, Width, Color, Purity to know how much your chain will weigh, and also Request Pricing.

This app is very fun and simple to use. Share your Cuban Link pictures with friends and family on Social Media.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

