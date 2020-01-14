X

Cryptofy.me - GDAX mobile app that provides a list of important features that help in many cryptotrating activities:

- Order management;

- Custom price notifications (When cryptocurrency hits the desired price);

- Price spike notifications (When unexpected price change occures);

- Push notifications (all alerts and order fills)

Cryptofy.me servers are located in the same data center as GDAX servers, which provides a minimal latency. App could be considered as a 'rescue' tool, since in many times of significant price movements GDAX servers become partially unavailable. Since Cryptofy.me servers are located in the same datacenter, requests that are generated by the App have a better chance to reach GDAX servers.

ATTENTION!

App connects to your existing GDAX account and requires GDAX API Key in order to work. While the process of obtaining GDAX API Key is quite tricky, it could not be eliminated because it's the only one authentication mechanism supported by GDAX. We are providing all necessary instructions. Please don't rate the app low if you have difficulties setting up GDAX API Key. Please contact cryptofy.me@gmail.com in order to get help instead.

What's new in version 2.0.2

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

