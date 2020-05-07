"Featured in various online news publications & blogs across the web like BTC Wires, CryptoDaily, TheBitcoinNews, ZyCrypto, Crypto24Radio, Producthunt, and other media"

The CryptoScoop application delivers exclusive updates and articles every day to keep you informed about the trending news stories, ICOs, prices, and signals for trading in cryptocurrency. It makes it easier for the users to get the required information at one place and save the hassle of manually searching on the internet for news about the mainstream currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as the Altcoins. It would also ensure that you find only the relevant and authentic information, unlike on the internet where there are numerous websites, many of which provide irrelevant or wrong information.

CryptoScoop aggregates news about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies that will help you in making an informed decision related to investing in an ICO or trading in a particular coin. Apart from the latest news and articles, you can also find video stories from the famous Crypto-Youtubers and also listen to Crypto-Radio and get in-depth coverage of the biggest developments in the crypto world. Check out the cryptocurrency prices at a glance, historical price charts, and data as well as volume and circulating supply stats. With CryptoScoop app, you won't need to browse through multiple websites to see coin analysis and signal information. Check 24-hour details of top coins, indicator details, and signals on holding, buying and selling, all within the app itself.

NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Aggregated news from various top-rated cryptocurrency media publishers.

Stories covering Blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins and all the major cryptocurrencies from the crypto world.

Watch video stories from the famous Crypto-YouTubers.

Articles about the latest ICOs, mining, wallets, exchanges, and markets.

In-depth coverage of all the biggest developments in the crypto world.

PRICES AND CHARTS

Cryptocurrency prices at a glance.

Historical price charts and data.

Volume and circulating supply stats.

Percentage Change Period (1h, 24h, 7d).

Coins : Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Etherium (ETH), Iota (MIOTA), Cardano (ADA), Stellar, Ripple (XRP), Litecoin, Monero, Vertcoin (VTC), Reddcoin (RDD), DASH, Tether, TRON, Binance coin, NEO, Ethereum Classic, NEM, VeChain, Dogecoin (doge), Zcash, OmiseGO, Bitcoin Gold, Bytecoin, Electroneum (ETN), Golem, Komodo, Populous, ARK & many more.

COIN ANALYSIS AND SIGNALS

Twenty-Four hours details of top coins: Open Order, High, Low, Trade Volume.

Indicator details: RSI, EMA, Momentum.

Signals on Holding, Buying, Selling.

ICO (INITIAL COIN OFFERING) TRACKER

Track active, upcoming, or finished ICO's.

Get ICO dates: Start - End.

Click on an ICO to visit their website & read the whitepaper.

MORE FEATURES

News by Site

AD FREE

Crypto Radio

No Sign Up System

Frequent Updates

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/cryptoscoop_app

About App Permissions:

Internet

ACCESS_WIFI_STATE - Allows CryptoScoop to check whether or not you're connected to a WiFi network.

ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE - Allows CryptoScoop to check whether or not you're connected to a mobile data network.

INTERNET - Allows CryptoScoop to open network sockets and access the internet.

Storage

WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE - Allows CryptoScoop to write to external storage (data/cache).

READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE - Allows CryptoScoop to read from external storage (data/cache).

Audio & Phone

RECORD_AUDIO - Allows CryptoScoop to record audio output when the radio is being played to play & sync the visualizer.

MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS - Allows CryptoScoop to modify global audio settings (volume).

READ_PHONE_STATE - Allows CryptoScoop to read only the phone state and pause radio/audio when a call is received.

Download CryptoScoop now & never miss any news from the cryptocurrency world!