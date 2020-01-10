Crypto Currency News & Bitcoin news brings to you the latest and updated news from the cryptocurrency world. This app uses news feeds from various sources to get you all the latest bitcoin and Crypto Currency news in just one app.

The application collects the data about more than 1000 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), NEO (NEO), IOTA (MIOTA), Monero (XMR), NEM (XEM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Lisk (LSK), Qtum (QTUM), EOS (EOS), Zcash (ZEC), Cardano (ADA), Tether (USDT), Stellar Lumens (XLM), etc.

This is Crypto Market gives you quick and easy access to cryptocurrency prices, such as bitcoins and ethereum, details, crypto charts and live coin watch. We support over 1000+ Altcoin, So you can get live Altcoin price in USD.

This app Crypto or Coin Market Cap

has over 1000 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Etherium, Iota, Cardano, Stellar, Ripple, Litecoin & many more

Need to know the latest Bitcoin price today? Easily convert BTC to USD or any other cryptocurrency to fiat conversion you need.

Want to know how much 6.5 Ethereum is in Litecoin? Convert any supported cryptocurrency to another.For example, you want to convert Bitcoin to Ethereum, you can do calculation instantly.

Cryptocurrency prices can change drastically by the minute, so it's important to have an easy way to compare cryptocurrencies using the most up-to-date exchange rates available

You can use this app as Bitcoin calculator to know the currency between Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other 5000 cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies like USD