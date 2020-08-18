Join or Sign In

Crypto Blockchain Wallet to Buy & Sell Bitcoin for Android

By Mjobs Free

Developer's Description

By Mjobs

Cryptostars is The leading multi-platform Bitcoin Cash wallet to buy and sell Cryptocurrency.

CRYPTOSTARS is built on blockchain technology.

A blockchain functions as a secure, public ledger of all transactions on a peer-to-peer network that cannot be tampered with except through the use of an impractically large amount of computing power.

A complete copy of the ledger is stored on each node in the network, allowing for such security.

Specifically, CRYPTO-STARS is built on the Ethereum blockchain in order to achieve a completely decentralised system.

BEST FEATURES:

No registration, web service or cloud required! This wallet is peer to peer.

Less is more: No support for alt-coins or tokens. No unnecessary features.

Buy Bitcoin with ease

Protect your information with advanced Two-Factor Authentication

Find out where you can spend Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) & Bitcoin Cash (BCH) support

Conversion to and from national currencies.

Sending and receiving of Bitcoin via NFC, QR-codes or Bitcoin URLs.

Send Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash instantly to anyone in the world

When you're offline, you can still pay bitcoins via Bluetooth.

System notification for sent coins and received coins.

Sweeping of paper wallets

App widget for ease request of Bitcoin balance.

Request payments in cryptocurrencies with ease

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.42.6

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 0.42.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
