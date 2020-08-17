CoinCircus tracks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and thousands of other cryptocurrencies and tokens across numerous exchanges and markets. Price and market data is constantly updated to provide you detailed up to date monitoring.

Stay connected with the News Feed that delivers fresh updates from a wide range of crypto news outlets.

View the price performance of cryptocurrency with price charts (24 hour, 7 day, 30 day, 6 month and 1 year). Take a deeper look at each coin with interactive technical charts showing price candles and moving averages.

Follow a huge variety of crypto coins including established coins e.g BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS, TRX, XRP, BCH, BNB, NEO and fresh new altcoins.

CoinCircus gives you:

- Free library of thousands of coins and token data

- Price charts and performance stats for each coin

- Dynamic Search to pull key data on coins

- Discover the best price for that coin using Price Comparison

- Identify price spread opportunities with Price Gaps

- Identify trends with technical candle charts with moving averages

- Keep informed with the News Feed of interesting crypto-related content

Get in touch @ https://coincircus.io