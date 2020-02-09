Welcome to Frog's Jewels!

This is an new arcade and classic Match 3 game, launch on Android app store.

This game is PRO edition.

This is premium match 3 game, completely free.

Its an diamond match 3 with a Frog Princess who must crush diamonds in lines and collect all stars to reach her lover, the Frog Prince who is trapped in another world.

Journey through the mesmerizing world of frog in this exciting Match 3 adventure! Match dazzling gems and restore the land to its former glory in Crush King's Jewels - Free Match 3. Seek and find through numerous fantasy locations to discover new spells! Plant magical gardens to ward off evil as you rebuild the 5 castles and dive into gripping gameplay!

Journey through the mesmerizing world of frog in this match-3 adventure! Match dazzling gems across 100 sprawling levels and return the land to its former glory. Seek and find through numerous fantasy locations to discover new spells and powerups! Collect resources in each level and use them to plant your own magical gardens, buy new items, and rebuild the 5 castles of frog. As you meet the various Wizards of frog, you can choose to bring them along with you to gain their unique power in each level, like Chain Lightning and Chroma Frenzy. The new adventure match-3 game play will have you traveling all over in search of keys, mana potions, coins, and even teleport portals to reach hidden parts of each level! With a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, 8 powerful spells to learn, new hidden object scenes, mini-game puzzles, an item shop, castles to rebuild and a full cast of characters to meet, you are sure to be entertained for days. Free Game features: - 100 HUGE match-3 levels; - Take a break with hidden object levels and mini-games; - Enjoy three game modes: Timed, Relaxed and Match3 Maniac mode; - Gather mana to cast your 8 powerful spells; - Rebuild 5 fantasy castles; - Plant new gardens to ward off evil; - Collect coins to buy items from the shop or spend on the Gamble Box; - A hauntingly beautiful soundtrack and gorgeous visuals.

Go on their sweet Crush Jewels adventure through the beautiful King Frog's Jewels Kingdom. Travel through magical lands, visiting wondrous places and meeting deliciously kooky characters! Switch and match your way through hundreds of fun levels in this delicious puzzle adventure. The sweetest game just keeps getting sweeter!Take on this deliciously sweet Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the top score!

The king of jewels, Crush Frog's Jewelsa is like saga match 3 games, completely free to play.

By downloading this game you are agreeing to our terms of service;

How to play:

Match 3 or more identical jewels.

Match the jewels until the board transparency,the Jewels star will appear.

Make the jewels star down to last line to pass the level.

Tasty ways to play: Target Score, Timed Levels, Drop Down Mode and Order Mode

Collect jewels drops to progress along the Sugar Track for super sweet surprises!

Unwrap delicious environments and meet the sweetest characters

Sweet Crush Jewels, wrapped and striped Special Jewels , Color Bombs and various other magical boosters to help with challenging levels

Hundreds of the best levels in the Crush Jewels, Frog's Kingdom!

In the first world, you have to crush diamonds jewels to get experience. In the second world you must to match all diamonds and jewels to save your lover, Frog Prince.

If you succeed to be the best, you get to the third world where you will match all jewels to win, the perfect love!

You're ready for the challenge?

Thank you,

Pullover Games