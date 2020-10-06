Join or Sign In

CruciVerb'Aid for iOS

By Patrick Lanneau

Developer's Description

By Patrick Lanneau

Cruciverb'Aid is a cruciverbist support tool. It allows to search for all the words that can correspond to an incomplete line of crosswords. Cruciverb'Aid is bilingual. He masters French and English.

In addition to his interest for the cruciverbist or the crossword writer, it can also use as a teaching tool to develop his vocabulary in his native language or in the language you learn.

Of course, Cruciverb'Aid is usable for all the games of letters, arrow words, scrabble, or game shows (slam, motus ...). With it, you will find the most difficults answers !!!

Cruciverb'Aid assists the cruciverbist in French and English. To choose the search language, use the flip-flop on the first line.

Choose the length of the searched word with the slider. He keeps a grid of letters that you fill with the letters you know.

The "Search ..." button starts the search and displays the list of compatibles words in the lower table.

If you select a word from this table, CruciVerb'Aid displays the corresponding dictionaries pages for this word.

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
