"The perfect union of a platformer and an endless runner" - IGN Italy (8.5/10)

"I really cant get enough of this game" - Capsule Computers (10/10)

"Haunting, atmospheric and highly playable" - God is a Geek (8/10)

"The controls are tight and responsive, and every error is going to be your fault." - Touch Arcade (4/5)

"Endless hours of enjoyment" - 148Apps (4.5/5)

"Exquisite art direction. Fantastic and eerie soundtrack" - examiner (4/5)

PAX East Indie Showcase 2014, Official Selection

"Best Mobile Game" Nomination - Indie Prize Showcase 2014

--- INCREDIBLE ADVENTURE ---

Crowman & Wolfboy are an unlikely pair of shadow creatures on a bizarre journey to escape their own nature and find the mysterious "humans". Help them flee the planet of shadows and the life-devouring Darkness following their every step. Will the path to humans lead Crowman & Wolfboy to happiness? Will they ever escape the persistent Darkness? Could a real life crow lift a real life wolf over pits of mutant garbage cans? ...What?!

--- KEY FEATURES ---

30+ levels of challenging platforming action!

Unlock new and special abilities

Run, Jump, Fly, Climb, Smash, and more with intuitive swipe controls

Collect light orbs that push back the pursuing Darkness

Captivating soundtrack by Hildor of Dethlehem

Find hidden items, unlock ancient knowledge and save the babies!

Travel through space and time in unique play modes!

Once you spend any amount of money, all ads disappear!

--- TIPS ---

Play with headphones on for best experience

Revisit levels with new abilities to find hidden items

Flicks are short, Swipes are longer...don't be lazy

The shadow world is a dangerous place. Try not to die ;)

--- IMPORTANT NOTE ---

This game is art intensive and requires a device that is capable of handling many images loaded at once. It is possible that it will not run on your device.

Due to the large number of Android devices, we are still in the process of finding the phones and tablets that are not able to run Crowman & Wolfboy. If the game was unplayable, frequently crashes or has any other issue, please contact Wither Studios to let us know:

support@witherstudios.com