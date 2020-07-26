Want an affordable crow E-Caller? The CrowPro crow electronic caller app provides you crow hunting soundtracks at your fingertips. These soundtracks are clear, crisp, lifelike and effective. Five 30 minute soundtracks included. Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system to pull in flocks of wary crows.

FEATURES:

- 5 crow hunting soundtracks, 30 minutes each

- Effective, realistic and clear audio to bring in wary crows

- Bluetooth compatible to sync to a Bluetooth receiver in the field

- Sounds can play in the background of your phone allowing you to text, take pictures and surf the internet without disrupting interrupting the crow calling sounds

- 30 minute soundtracks allow you to set the call and focus on crow hunting

- Connect to your speaker system with audio cables (cables not included)

- No more forgetting to grab your MP3 memory cards, you always have your phone with you

- E-Calling audio for crows at a fraction of the cost of purchasing multiple soundtracks and memory cards separately

Soundtracks included in "CrowPro"

- A Murder of Crows (30 Minutes)

- Crows Communicating (30 Minutes)

- Mixed Bag (30 Minutes)

- Single Crow (30 Minutes)

- Calm Before the Storm (30 Minutes)

Download CrowPro and start having crow hunting success today!