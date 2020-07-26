Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Crow Calls & Crow Sounds for Crow Hunting + BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE for iOS

By Joel Bowers $2.99

Developer's Description

By Joel Bowers

Want an affordable crow E-Caller? The CrowPro crow electronic caller app provides you crow hunting soundtracks at your fingertips. These soundtracks are clear, crisp, lifelike and effective. Five 30 minute soundtracks included. Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system to pull in flocks of wary crows.

FEATURES:

- 5 crow hunting soundtracks, 30 minutes each

- Effective, realistic and clear audio to bring in wary crows

- Bluetooth compatible to sync to a Bluetooth receiver in the field

- Sounds can play in the background of your phone allowing you to text, take pictures and surf the internet without disrupting interrupting the crow calling sounds

- 30 minute soundtracks allow you to set the call and focus on crow hunting

- Connect to your speaker system with audio cables (cables not included)

- No more forgetting to grab your MP3 memory cards, you always have your phone with you

- E-Calling audio for crows at a fraction of the cost of purchasing multiple soundtracks and memory cards separately

Soundtracks included in "CrowPro"

- A Murder of Crows (30 Minutes)

- Crows Communicating (30 Minutes)

- Mixed Bag (30 Minutes)

- Single Crow (30 Minutes)

- Calm Before the Storm (30 Minutes)

Download CrowPro and start having crow hunting success today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now