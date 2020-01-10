Crossville Heating and Cooling is a locally owned heating and air conditioning company that provides sales, service, and installation of any type of heating or cooling in your home or light commercial building.

Incorporated as Gilmer Refrigeration in 1982, our family-operated business originally specialized in commercial refrigeration. With only a two-man crew, we continued to grow until we serviced the majority of retail stores and restaurants in Cumberland County. Through hard work, dedication and quality craftsmanship, relationships with our customers strengthened. With their support and encouragement we expanded the scope of our business, and by the year 2000, we had become a full service heating and air conditioning company in both commercial and residential HVAC.

As our presence in the HVAC contractors industry evolved, we decided to change the name of our business to better reflect our commitment to the Cumberland County area. The Crossville name continues to represent the core values and business ethics of the original Gilmer Refrigeration Company, but it also highlights our continuing effort to bring the latest in comfort and energy efficient technologies to our customers.

Unlike most industries, HVAC equipment operation remains a bit of a mystery for many consumers. Unfortunately, this provides unscrupulous contractors with an opportunity to engage in dishonest schemes and deceptive practices. Our owner, Richard Gilmer, remains committed to the honest business principles he learned from his father in the 1980s. We value our relationships, and all of our employees work hard to ensure our customers always receive a fair and reasonable price. For service calls, we will quickly and accurately identify faulty components and only complete the exact repairs required to restore functionality to the system.

With every opportunity, our air conditioning company strives to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the industry. This includes a thorough analysis of our customers home or office to determine the appropriate heating and cooling solution for each unique situation. Our service techs and installers are trained to conduct business with minimal disruption to your daily lifestyle.

Our business philosophy remains embedded within our motto: We work here. We live here. We are Crossville Heating and Cooling.

Now with our app you can connect with us on the go!

Some features include:

- App-Only rewards program

- Voice recorder diagnosis tool so you can record that funny sound your ac unit is making for us.

- Sharing capability so you can refer us to your friends and family that may need ac or furnace help as well.

- A gallery of photos of happy, satisfied customers.

- Push notifications so you're informed on new deals and specials that we offer.

- And much more...