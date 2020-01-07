Cross and round fighter!

You can see a 3*3 grid made up of 4 lines crossed over each other in equal sections.

The objective of the game is to create a line of your symbols (crosses or rounds) before your opponent does. The line can be horizontal, vertical or diagonal.

Decide who's going to be crosses and who's going to be noughts before you start playing.

Take it in turns to place your symbol on the grid.