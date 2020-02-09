With an elegant simplicity, yet keeping the unique monthly calendar, Cronosurf Breeze and Air bring a new level of inspiration to all watch lovers.

The design concept is intended for watches with a mechanical movement, self or automatic wind. Now you can have Breeze and Air, two watch designs in one app, on your Android device.

Supported smartwatches: Wear OS (Android Wear) and Android standalone smart watches

(Note: other smart watches like Samsung Gear (running on Tizen) are not supported yet)

Key features

Current date and day of the week with the unique Monthly Calendar

Continuous indication on date field (serves as an AM/PM indicator)

Live Wallpaper (adjustable size and position of the watch). The standard procedure to enable it: long-press on a free area of your home screen and select "Live Wallpapers".

Day/Night modes (via graphical menu)

Wear: torch function

Wear: support for Moto 360 and other 'flat tire' displays

It can run over the screen lock

The model can be easily changed between Breeze and Air through the settings or through the graphical menu

There is a PRO version also available with these extra features:

- Ad-free

- 5 customizable color presets

- Ticking sound - hold the ear next to the ear speaker (only devices with earpiece and proximity sensor)

- Landscape mode support

- For the Live Wallpaper, any image from the gallery can be set as a background image

- WEAR: The info box shows the watch temperature

There are also web-versions of Breeze and Air under cronosurf.com/breeze and cronosurf.com/air