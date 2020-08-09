***** NO ADS ***** NO IAP'S ***** JUST UNLIMITED FREE COINS PLUS VALUE AND FUN! *****

Crock O'Gold Slots the best lucky 6x3 Irish themed St. Patrick's Day celebration slot machine where you can win a virtual cash fortune!

Try to win as much cash as possible by also playing features such as the Leprechaun's Riches Bonus Feature, Lucky Shamrock and Crock O'Gold mini-games to accumulate virtual credit prize bonuses.

As you progress you will travel around Ireland and gain even more fantastic prize bonuses and new features.

Including extra features such as 2x Payout Reels, Lucky Line, Super Lines, Multi-Free Spins and HUGE Cash Bonuses.

Will you celebrate St. Patrick's Day and open the 6th reel for a chance to win the Crock O'Gold Mega progressive Jackpot?

May the luck of the Irish be with you!

Features:

* Up to 6 Reels to play (when 6th reel opens).

* 25 Payout Lines.

* Leprechaun's Riches Bonus Feature.

* Lucky Shamrock mini-game.

* Crock O'Gold mini-game.

* NEW Around Ireland progressive feature map.

* Dublin' Yer Cash 2x reel payout feature.

* St. Patricks's Day (reveals 6th reel).

* Two Super Pay Lines that each pay out 2x winnings.

* Lucky Line feature that pays out 5x winnings.

* Mega 5 and 6 reel Jackpots!.

* Wild Rainbow Symbols.

* Multi-Free Spin Feature.

* Mini Cash Bonuses.

* Variable bet per. line.

* HUGE Max bets now possible as you travel around Ireland.

* Auto-Spin.

* Help and Paytable screens.

* Continue/Resume game option.

* Best Hi-Credit and persistent credits.

* Superb quality themed graphics and realistic sound fx.

Visit us:

www.mobileamusements.com

www.fb.me/MobileAmuse

www.twitter.com/MobileAmuse