Latest Croatia News in English today & streaming Croatian Radio at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get breaking Croatia News including updates on the economy, immigrations/refugees situation, travel/visa, sports, technology, relations with its neighbor countries Bosnia & Serbia plus much more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik and others will keep you informed about local news happenings. Stay up-to-date with corporate news from the largest Croatian companies INA, Konzum & Hrvatski Telekom. Enjoy streaming radio stations from Croatia include talk/news and folk music- please note that they are not in English.
Main features include:
* Latest Croatian News in English today plus local updates from Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik, Rijeka, Osijek, Zadar & Velika
* Streaming Croatian radio stations including folk music, news/talk and others
* Informative and interesting videos about Croatia on travel, food & other topics
* Top Croatia companies news
* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines
Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:
* No in-app ads
* Additional Croatia News per section
* News coverage for additional cities including Slavonski Brod, Pula, Karlovac, Sisak & Varazdin
