Criminal Russia 3D. Gangsta way - best simulator of criminal life in harsh Russia.

Our hero is Boris named Razor - common russian guy with who have no money and a lot of thirst for adventure. He couldn't find any work (due to economic crisis and low oil prices), so he is breaking bad and started to work for Godfather of russian mafia. So he becomes the best car theft.

Criminal Russia 3D. Gangsta way is a unique game with realistic physics and perfect 3D graphics with a real-time control system in open world.

Features:

- Third person gameplay: car stealing, man shooting and driving are all for you, with the most powerful 3D engine

- Uncutted adventure: real russian city with racing, fighting, car dropping, motocycle challenges, traffic race and even tram and bus races

- Authentic russian locations with local sights: cities and villages

- One and only traffic system with our own AI algorithm

- Different controller types: arrows, accelerometer and steering wheel

- Well detailed graphic from real cars and places

- Unique public transport system

- Endless space for police actions: hit and run, car stealing, police firefight and even more

- Exciting plot: unexpected twists, freedom of choice and rich rewards with money and guns. Walk the path from the courier to the head of a mafia family

- Shopping and styling. Choose your outfit from more that ten modern catalogs

- Special stores: unique weapons and armory

- Real-time level-ups and talent improvements

- A huge number of jobs and professions: from taxi driver to professional assassin

- Comprehensive car tuning: colors, spares, drives and every part you can imagine

- Totaly open world - only you choose what to do

Go on! Help Boris to become the Godfather of Russian Mafia and car thieves king! Criminal Russia 3D. Gangsta way is your choice!