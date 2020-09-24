Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cricket live line -IPL 2020(Indian premier league) for Android

By Amms Tech Gaming Production Free

Developer's Description

By Amms Tech Gaming Production

Now showing : Indian Premier League schedule 2020

Live Now: Indian Premier League 2020

Cricket Live Line

Are you a hardcore fan of cricket, here we are providing you all ins and outs of cricket from live score to every cricket news, we provide you all on your phone with just a click on our app. We provide you ultrafast scorecards, Schedules of upcoming matches, and what buzzing around in cricket world. From this app you will get

IPL, PSL, BPL, T20 matches and schedules of other upcoming events

Live match details for every match ball by ball

Notification for every boundary and wicket

Summary of finished matches

Latest point tables and many more

IPL 2020 LIVE Coverage

Cricket Live Line is going to cover the whole event of Indian Premier League . Here is what you gonna enjoy

Live Match details

Complete match information with Teams information

Ball by ball updates Live from pavilion

Match sessions and odds with polls

Detailed scorecard

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now