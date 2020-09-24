Sign in to add and modify your software
Now showing : Indian Premier League schedule 2020
Live Now: Indian Premier League 2020
Cricket Live Line
Are you a hardcore fan of cricket, here we are providing you all ins and outs of cricket from live score to every cricket news, we provide you all on your phone with just a click on our app. We provide you ultrafast scorecards, Schedules of upcoming matches, and what buzzing around in cricket world. From this app you will get
IPL, PSL, BPL, T20 matches and schedules of other upcoming events
Live match details for every match ball by ball
Notification for every boundary and wicket
Summary of finished matches
Latest point tables and many more
IPL 2020 LIVE Coverage
Cricket Live Line is going to cover the whole event of Indian Premier League . Here is what you gonna enjoy
Live Match details
Complete match information with Teams information
Ball by ball updates Live from pavilion
Match sessions and odds with polls
Detailed scorecard