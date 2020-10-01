We provides you with the 360 degrees cricket entertainment from live score to each and every latest news updates on your fingertips. You can get various cricket match information like the score card, latest cricket updates, latest cricket news and updates of cricket matches. It also covers an unbeatable coverage of cricket matches to their viewers all over the world. In this site, you will have the chance to see match schedules, videos of played matches, exclusives and opinions. Apart from the above mentioned, it serves as a source of information to cricket fans like details of latest news, live score card, latest update about cricket matches and other valuable cricket information.

Live Match details

- Complete match information with squads

- Ball by ball updates

- Match sessions and odds

- Full scorecard