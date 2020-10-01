Join or Sign In

Cricket Box Fastest Live Line & Cricket Scores for Android

By Cricket Box Free

Developer's Description

By Cricket Box

We provides you with the 360 degrees cricket entertainment from live score to each and every latest news updates on your fingertips. You can get various cricket match information like the score card, latest cricket updates, latest cricket news and updates of cricket matches. It also covers an unbeatable coverage of cricket matches to their viewers all over the world. In this site, you will have the chance to see match schedules, videos of played matches, exclusives and opinions. Apart from the above mentioned, it serves as a source of information to cricket fans like details of latest news, live score card, latest update about cricket matches and other valuable cricket information.

Live Match details

- Complete match information with squads

- Ball by ball updates

- Match sessions and odds

- Full scorecard

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.020

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
