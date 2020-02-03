X

Crick Love: Best Live Cricket & Score App for Android

By Kliff Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Kliff Technologies

Crick Love A Live Cricket App that provides fastest score updates without any type of delay. So, what are you waiting for download Live Cricket Score now and get Latest Live scores, news, schedules and all format player ranking.

Crick Love is among one of a leading Live Cricket App that provide live cricket online and live scores on your android mobile. Crick Love not only provides updated scores but also providing the latest news and commentary along with post matches scores.

Live Cricket Score will be provided in Live Cricket Score app as soon as the first bowl of the season is thrown.

Latest cricket news and opinions

Latest cricket news from around the world

In-depth analysis of all the latest happenings

Match and series previews, reviews, photo galleries etc

Cricket Videos

Video highlights for select matches in select countries

Live cricket scores and commentary

Live score updates

Ball by ball commentary that helps you visualize the action

Share the score with your friends

Comprehensive cricket coverage

All Live, In-progress, upcoming and recent match details

Schedules for all upcoming bi-lateral series and tournaments

Rankings, Records and Statistics

ICC Player and Team Rankings for ODIs, Tests, and T20Is

Overall and series stats and records

Play cricket game for your enjoyment......... coming soon.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping