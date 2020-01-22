This app was made to help people to calculate credit score for free. It is just a approximation of credit score and not exact, however can be used as guide or tool for quick rough check.

FAQ:

What is a credit score?

A credit score is an indicator of a borrowers ability to make credit payments on time. It is calculated after evaluating multiple information patterns such as your past credit report, loan payment history, current income level, etc. A higher credit scores increases your chances of getting a low interest loan from a financial institution.

What is a credit report?

A credit report is a crucial element nowdays simply because there is a lot of risk involved in lending money, and banks are very cautious with it. Before lending money the bank needs to make sure that you don't have any unpaid bills or bad debts. So for that reason they check your credit ratings.

Why is it important for me to know my credit score?

Knowing your credit score enables you to make better credit decisions. Almost all financial lending institutions evaluate your credit score before approving your credit application. Having a bad credit score increases the chances of your loan application being rejected while a good credit score improves your chances of negotiating a lower interest rate.