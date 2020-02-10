X

Create love cards Photo frames & collage maker for iOS

By Intelectiva Free

Developer's Description

By Intelectiva

Are you ready for Valentines Day 2017? Do you have gift ideas for him or her on February 14 to win your lovers heart? Are you looking for a fun and creative way to edit your pictures with your lover? We offer you the most romantic way to say I Love You. Design love heart cards with lovely messages and cute love notes are what you need to win your lovers heart! I love you create cute love cards and messages app provides you a romantic photo editor to create the cutest love cards with messages and notes for him, for her or for couples.

You can create amazing photo montages, love cards with heart frames and photo albums by using our large collection of images to decorate your wedding, honeymoon and anniversary or birthday party photos with hearts, flowers as well as red roses and candles.

Get ready to win your lovers heart on this Valentines Day with our love card maker!

A quick and easy way to generate a customized love card and a personal way of saying I love you with cute heart frames or love cards and write love notes on your I Love You frames;

Upload an image from your gallery or take a new photo

Select amongst more than 30 different our high quality collection of I Love You love cards templates, card styles and layouts to frame the pictures of your lovers memories.

Photo editor tool to create photo collages

Text editor tool to choose the font and to add messages, notes and write on your photos or doodle on them

Set as wallpaper or background on your phone.

SAVE your frames and SHARE it on Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram with your friends!

If you like our app, please rate and comment to help us improve!

You can download a version without ads.

2017,valentines,valentines,day,i,you,luv,u,romantic,quotes,messages,design,edit,for,her,him,editor

