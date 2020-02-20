The best App for Create skins for Fortnite!

All the latest and best Skins for Fortnite. You can use them to create your on iPhone Wallpaper.

Create a unique design combining Brite Bomber, Chopper and Dynamo.

Create exclusive outfits and sharing them with your friends on social networks.

With our custom skins creator you can combine Hybrid's head with Wukong's body and Blackheart's legs.

Save your creations in Full HD (1920x1080)

All available options including legendary, epic, rare and uncommon skins from all seasons.

We've included skins from the recent season 10 and will continue to expand the content to suit chapter 2 and all future seasons.

Select part to edit with the left buttons (Head, Body, Legs and Back)

Touch Prev or Next button to change selected part.

In the right side you can select men or woman skin with respective buttons.

Get the best and most creative backgrounds inspired by the Steam game, Fortnite.

Touch Save button to add your creation to the camera roll.

If you are fan of Fortnite this app has been maded for you and all fans , it helps you convert your currency to USD and some mini games to test your knowledge about Fortnite . Enjoy our app .Features :

- V-BUCKS Converter :

- USD TO VBUCKS.

- VBUCKS TO USD.

- Custom skins

- wallpapers Fortnite HD

Shake your iPhone or iPad to create a random skin.

Disclaimer:

This game was made for fans by fans and is not affiliated with Fortnite or Epic Games in any way.