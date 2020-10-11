Welcome to Crazy Teacher Math Education & Learning in School is a quick indie horror game, fully 3D interactive, fun-time educational game that teaches a slew of subjects l baldi's of Basicscraft for Education the difficulties and Learning are great and lovely and the most This is now the best Features! You need to collect all 8 of the notebooks and escape the school, all while avoiding In Game Basiccraft Education & Learning in School game you need to collect all the laptops, solve the problems correctly and run away from school.