It's Movie Time.

What's better than watching movies with super sweet yummy snacks? Of course, popcorn and soda are the best choice. Its time for the best movie night ever. Make & serve yummy snacks.

Popcorn

- Tap to prepare the corn kernels.

- Pour the corn kernel, oil and sugar into the popcorn machine. The sound of poping the corn is so interesting.

- Scoop the popcorn to your colorful box

- Decorate your popcorn with so many sweet decorations. Syrup,candy,fruit and many more.

- Wonderful. Lets enjoy it.

Ice Cream Soda

- So many soda flavors to choose from. Dont miss the rainbow ones.

- Pick a sweet ice cream flavor for your soda.

- Decorate your soda with so many decorations.

- Take a photo to show off to your friends and family.

- Enjoy the yummy snacks and wonderful movie.