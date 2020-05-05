Sign in to add and modify your software
It's Movie Time.
What's better than watching movies with super sweet yummy snacks? Of course, popcorn and soda are the best choice. Its time for the best movie night ever. Make & serve yummy snacks.
Popcorn
- Tap to prepare the corn kernels.
- Pour the corn kernel, oil and sugar into the popcorn machine. The sound of poping the corn is so interesting.
- Scoop the popcorn to your colorful box
- Decorate your popcorn with so many sweet decorations. Syrup,candy,fruit and many more.
- Wonderful. Lets enjoy it.
Ice Cream Soda
- So many soda flavors to choose from. Dont miss the rainbow ones.
- Pick a sweet ice cream flavor for your soda.
- Decorate your soda with so many decorations.
- Take a photo to show off to your friends and family.
- Enjoy the yummy snacks and wonderful movie.