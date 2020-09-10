Join or Sign In

Crazy Maths Adventure Age 9-11 11+ Year 5 & 6 LITE for Android

By madebyeducators Free

Developer's Description

By madebyeducators

Battle monsters, zap meteors, be transported to a LOT of crazy worlds.

A REALLY BAD DUDE has been opening portals to other dimensions all over this once peaceful land. People are being turned into dogs, trains, coins and even hot air balloons. You need to gain control of these portals and climb the castle to defeat the VERY Bad Dude with your year 5 and 6 maths skills!

Crazy Maths Adventure is designed around the new KS2 UK maths curriculum for years 5 and 6, covering key material for the 11 plus exams. It starts with a quick recap of year 4 skills, continues onto changeling the year 5 skills which are extended and consolidated upon through the year 6 UK curriculum.

As Educators we know that learning is best when it is fun, we want kids to develop their maths skills in an engaging and supported way. Best practice teaching techniques are at the core of this fun adventure:

* 41 levels across 5 maps covering; times tables, division, sequencing, fractions, decimals, angles, rounding, roman numerals, percentages, and more!

* Photo feature allows a personal touch, your child gets to be the hero at the centre of their maths adventure!

* Multi player feature and group progress page to be able identify at a glance the areas that a group excels at or needs further work on.

* Personalised learning, the questions adapt to your child's stage of learning. This personalisation maintains challenge but also enables all children to access the basics of a skill.

* Scaffolded skill development. Each skill starts with a self-paced game with graduated questions and the option of visual support. Once mastered, this first self-paced game is followed by a game with greater challenge which consolidates on the skill.

* Personalised feedback, progress page allows children and parents identify strengths and areas for development.

* Strong curriculum focus which is clearly mapped in the progress chart. Developed to match the Key Stage 2 curriculum which is for children in Years 4, 5 and 6.

* Protects privacy. As educators we are protective of kids privacy, we make child friendly apps! No in-app purchases, no third-party advertising, no social media integration, no collection or sharing of personal information or photos.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.05

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.0.05

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
