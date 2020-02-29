Play our hyper casual game where the players controller will be on Ball and player has to take the ball from starting point to shoot into the goal post. Meanwhile, some AI cars will be chasing the ball and attempting to stop the ball before it reaches the goal post.

The objective is to avoid and take your ball by chasing AI cars and try not to let them throw your ball outside of the ground. Because if the AI cars shoot out the ball outside of the ground then level will be failed!