Crazy Candy Chef - Hansel & Gretel: kids English for Android

By Fun&Good Free

Developer's Description

By Fun&Good

Manage a candy store and pilot it to success! Build your own imaginative creations in the workshop and see what the mysterious witch has to offer

As the boss of your very own candy shop, you can pick your favorite flavors and fill your store with the candy that you like!

Mix ingredients and get the best flavors using your magic juicer!

What will happen when you stir it all together? Be careful when you add new flavors together!

Let the candies cool off, and try to get them to the perfect temperature!

Use the molding device to make all sorts of cool shapes!

Finally, decorate the candy your own way and impress your customers!

About us:

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.

Contact Us

Tell us any of your suggestions!

Websitehttp://www.funandgood.net/

WeChatFunAndGood_English

Facebookhttp://www.facebook.com/funandgoodenglish

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/funandgoodgames

