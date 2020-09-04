This Elsevier app-book is developed by Medhand Mobile Libraries. Improve your performance with relevant, valid material which is accessed quickly and with minimal effort in the palm of your hand using Medhands patented technology.

About this title

Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.

New to this Edition

Fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for current examination practice!

Includes useful 'Learning Objectives' at the start of each chapter.

Integrated approach between basic and clinical sciences provides a firm basis for problem solving in clinical practice.

Includes new chapter on pain control and anaesthesia.

Fully updated to include feedback from hundreds of students!

Key Features

Provides the exam syllabus in one place!

Written by senior medical students or junior doctors - authors who really understand today's exam situation!

Senior Faculty Advisors ensure complete accuracy of the text!

Full artwork programme, improved 'Hints and Tips' boxes, and 'Clinical Application' boxes help you remember the key points!

Self-Assessment section - fully updated to reflect new curriculum requirements - helps you maximise your grade!

Solid, accurate, user-friendly coverage provides enough detail even for those aiming at distinction!

Authors: Elisabetta Battista, Guest Editors: Clive P. Page, Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Sza

Publisher: Elsevier

