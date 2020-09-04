Join or Sign In

Crash Course:Pharmacology 4 for iOS

By MedHand Mobile Libraries $39.99

Developer's Description

By MedHand Mobile Libraries

This Elsevier app-book is developed by Medhand Mobile Libraries. Improve your performance with relevant, valid material which is accessed quickly and with minimal effort in the palm of your hand using Medhands patented technology.

THIS APP-BOOK includes unique functions such as:

A powerful search

Bookmarks

Complete set of medical calculators; Body Mass Index, Peak Expiratory Flows, Dehydration Correction Calculator and more

Highlighting

High resolution pictures

History

Notes and picture notes

About this title

Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.

New to this Edition

Fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for current examination practice!

Includes useful 'Learning Objectives' at the start of each chapter.

Integrated approach between basic and clinical sciences provides a firm basis for problem solving in clinical practice.

Includes new chapter on pain control and anaesthesia.

Fully updated to include feedback from hundreds of students!

Key Features

Provides the exam syllabus in one place!

Written by senior medical students or junior doctors - authors who really understand today's exam situation!

Senior Faculty Advisors ensure complete accuracy of the text!

Full artwork programme, improved 'Hints and Tips' boxes, and 'Clinical Application' boxes help you remember the key points!

Self-Assessment section - fully updated to reflect new curriculum requirements - helps you maximise your grade!

Solid, accurate, user-friendly coverage provides enough detail even for those aiming at distinction!

Authors: Elisabetta Battista, Guest Editors: Clive P. Page, Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Sza

Publisher: Elsevier

________________________________________

MedHand Mobile Libraries offers a SUBSCRIPTION FREE application without edition upgrade.

MedHand has created user-friendly, quick and intuitive applications which have been honoured with numerous 5 star reviews praising the interface and layout. Offering the most trusted and well recognized medical guidelines provided by excellent publishers. MedHand delivers what you need, trusted knowledge at the point of care!

MedHand are presenting latest editions from renowned publishers such as Elsevier, Oxford University Press, McGraw-Hill, Wiley-Blackwell, Royal Pharmaceutical Society, PDR Network LLC and more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.2

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
