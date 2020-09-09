Customer Quotes:

This is the best application for craigslist I've experienced on iPhone by rpaulmerrell Jan/11,2013

The application works great with VoiceOver and reads quite nicely on the iPhone.if you are blind or visually impaired and need reliable access to crags list, this application is all you need.

Wow by Biggwappz Dec/29/2012

What a great app, type what ur looking for and you get the listings with small pics on the side,way better then the computer site. And if u want to want the person it quickly integrates with ur email app.

Best CL App for iPhone by Tscheu - Dec/19/2012

So far this is easily the best free Craig's list app I have found for my iPhone. Simple to use and easy to read. Everything you want is in this App. I've tried them all and this one takes the cake.

Simply works! by Kitihawk2 - Dec/17/2012

Simple to use, and very stable. Exactly that I want out of a Craigslist App.

Works great by Crickett925 - Dec/15/2012

Good App! I like how it tells you how long ago the ad posted. I have another Craigslist App that had been using, and I like this one much better. Everything works so far, which is more than I can say for the other CL Apps but there.

Craigslist app brings Craigslist to your iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, it makes browsing and posting Craigslist items at your fingertips,Craigslist anytime,anywhere.

Features:

**General**:

App is officially licensed from craigslist

Small binary size,Great performance, and very stable.

Simple,Clear, and intuitive design.

Support iPhone 5.

One Universal App supports iPhone,iPod touch, and iPad.

Locate your nearest Craigslist cities according to your GPS or zip code.

Pick location from your recent selected cities.

Be able to change font size.

Works great with VoiceOver and reads nicely.

And much more.

**Search/Browser**:

Support multi-location search, (be able to search whole state)

Time since post Label

Read/Unread indicator for items.

Detailed Filter function according to categories.

Support multi-Neighborhood Filter.

Support Original Web Post and Map view.

Integrated with iOS email/SMS/Phone to respond to posters or forward to your friends.

Detect the phone number automatically and call the number with single click.

Integrated with iOS Map App to get the directions.

Automatically add posts you responded to your favorites

View the location on the map.

View detail address on the map for posting which has address.

Pinch and zoom the pictures in the post.

Full down to refresh.

Click and Hold picture to save picture.

Easily add/remove item to/from your favorites.

Save your frequent searches and recall them with one tap.

**POST**

Similar way as Facebook to attach multi-pictures for your post.

Smart Algorithms to Post items directly from the App.

Support all categories for posting.

Craigslist Account Manager (Sign up a new account,Login,Logout,My Posts).

Post without an account.

Secure password strategy for preventing account hijack.