Crafting & Building 2: Exploration and Survival for Android

By ZomorGame Free

Enjoy Crafting & Building 2 that comes both in multiplayer and also in creative and survival modes.

Crafting & Building 2 is an adventures world, it is an exploration you can start crafting as much as you want.

Crafting & Building 2: Exploration and Survival for Features:

- Playing with villagers and animals is fun!

- Choose your character

- Perfect game for families

- One of the best simulation games

- Great graphics

- Free games

What's new in version 5.1.1

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 5.1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
