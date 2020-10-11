Join or Sign In

CraftVegas 2020 : New Building & Craft for Android

By Ana Moran Free

Developer's Description

***** FREE NEW CraftVegas 2020: New Building and Craft Game *****

Do you like building games? CraftVegas - New Crafting 2020 Game is a new free building game of 2020.

CraftVegas 2020 - Block Games is a three-dim game that allows users to break blocks, craft cool items, and build amazing structures and craft vegas new game.

CraftVegas 2020: New Building and Craft free exploration games is a sandbox game, crafting for free, survivalcraft free. This best crafting & building game in the style of craft, game worldkrafts dream island.

CraftVegas 2020 - Block Crafting Game is the perfect game for adults and kids, crafting & building game for girls and boys. With game mini world block art survival, there are build, delete, move, jump and mine.This is sandbox game, let crafting and building roblox and play a crafting game for free 2020.

With CraftVegas 2020: New Building and Craft: Free Exploration and Survival be creative in your own generated infinity world. Build cities and villages, castles and churches. Now, building and Survival show the world your constructions. Grow unique animals and monsters that will be available only to you. Engage in hunting and fishing, play with friends and family in multiplayer mode and achieve maximum results.

In this new version CraftVegas 2020, we create a lot of weapons, blocks, items for decoration, cute pets. We have provided 4 maps in creative mode and survival mode.

FEATURES CraftVegas 2020: New Building and Craft:

- Crafting & Building 2020 game with huge 3D world

- Cool and nice graphics: enjoy the best pixel graphics 2020

- Try out everything in safe map without enemies

- Craftvegas powerful weapons and armor

- Building incredible buildings

- Multiplayer games: you can play online and help your friend build!

- Crafting & building 2020 during day, survive at night

Now, download CraftVegas 2020: New Building and Craft and with friend enjoy. Thank you!

What's new in version 1.0

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
