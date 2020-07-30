Sign in to add and modify your software
CraftCellr gives you access to exclusive offers from your favorite local craft breweries, distilleries, meaderies, and bottle shops. By downloading CraftCellr, you can pre-order limited can & bottle releases for pick up at the your leisure, discover unique events & festivals, and purchase memberships to bottle societies & mug clubs. Always have the inside scoop on new releases, events, and memberships.