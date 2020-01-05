X

Craft.io for Android

By Hobo Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Hobo Studio

Craft.io is a game which lets you explore randomly generated world, construct items ranging from torches, beds and TV to castles, pools or staircases.

FEATURES:

Animals and more ...

Save/Load system

Default Blocks,Premium Blocks

Two types of world generation

Daily gifts

Funny animations

Nice day/night cycle control .

Explorers and builders, play for free now!

It all depends on your imagination and if you want to build new things.Creating and designing the buildings of your choice means you're only limited by your own imagination. You can opt to build castles, fortresses, houses, futuristic skyscraper designs or cave dwellings and the wealth of furniture accessories to choose means your homes can be kitted out with style and in a manner that is most suited to the chosen design of the building. Add trees and landscaping detail to the terrain to create a realistic 3D environment home of your own.

Players can move building blocks quickly and easily using arrow keys on the screen, while accessing the menu gives choices of terrain style and the types of building blocks, accessories and furniture choices players need to create their imaginary landscapes.

Destroy the blocks and work your way to treasure in this exploration game inspired by the world of Pixels.

Play Craft.io ! Share your experience with us and give feedback so we can improve the game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping