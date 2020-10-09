Shooting games are really the trend these days. And by shooting we do not mean the aggressive shooting but rather the io shooting pixel evolving to big pixel much like coin collecting online maze survival shooter shooting games!!!

This io craft game is a multiplayer io shooting game, where the pixel warrior is set in a maze race with multiple enemy player shooters. This is a unique game with more engagement of the pixel shooter characters and multiplayer participants from all around. Just download the game and join in the mega star io shooter fun!!!

Here is how the game goes:

The game is artificial intelligence based hence allows you to play the endless shooter game with multiple endless multiplayer characters and participants.

The game has for each survival shooting arena a total number of 30 multiplayer character space to play survival shooting in!!

When the multiplayer shooter are in the maze of the arena survival platform, each multiplayer io shooter will have multiplayer identification bars.

The red coloured bar represents the io arena shooters health

The blue bar represents the io effect which is the player experience. The more dominant a shooter you are in the game the more big your value increases in terms of io points and experience.

In this endless shooter game you have to maintain your rank as the highest against enemy shooter in survival shooter maze adventure shooting games. If your rank steeps lower the game maze will automatically be over.

Once you destroy an enemy you collect coins to add to your inventory. By collecting those coins you can buy things like more shooters from inventory and then build up the player.

This io game is a very hype up game, download now before you lose the chance to experience this thrill filled maze adventure puzzle maze endless craft, survival shooting endless game!!

***Features of the game***

io simulation game.

Multiple io shooter maze and arena characters.

Pixel shooter io graphics.

Fun action filled survival sound effects.

Inventory storing feature.

Puzzle maze fun action filled interaction endless game.

Coin collecting feature.

Experience bar features to ensure quality.