Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Craft Pixel.io for iOS

By Seher Arif Free

Developer's Description

By Seher Arif

Shooting games are really the trend these days. And by shooting we do not mean the aggressive shooting but rather the io shooting pixel evolving to big pixel much like coin collecting online maze survival shooter shooting games!!!

This io craft game is a multiplayer io shooting game, where the pixel warrior is set in a maze race with multiple enemy player shooters. This is a unique game with more engagement of the pixel shooter characters and multiplayer participants from all around. Just download the game and join in the mega star io shooter fun!!!

Here is how the game goes:

The game is artificial intelligence based hence allows you to play the endless shooter game with multiple endless multiplayer characters and participants.

The game has for each survival shooting arena a total number of 30 multiplayer character space to play survival shooting in!!

When the multiplayer shooter are in the maze of the arena survival platform, each multiplayer io shooter will have multiplayer identification bars.

The red coloured bar represents the io arena shooters health

The blue bar represents the io effect which is the player experience. The more dominant a shooter you are in the game the more big your value increases in terms of io points and experience.

In this endless shooter game you have to maintain your rank as the highest against enemy shooter in survival shooter maze adventure shooting games. If your rank steeps lower the game maze will automatically be over.

Once you destroy an enemy you collect coins to add to your inventory. By collecting those coins you can buy things like more shooters from inventory and then build up the player.

This io game is a very hype up game, download now before you lose the chance to experience this thrill filled maze adventure puzzle maze endless craft, survival shooting endless game!!

***Features of the game***

io simulation game.

Multiple io shooter maze and arena characters.

Pixel shooter io graphics.

Fun action filled survival sound effects.

Inventory storing feature.

Puzzle maze fun action filled interaction endless game.

Coin collecting feature.

Experience bar features to ensure quality.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now