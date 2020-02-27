Tired of the same old boring seafood? Let Crab Boss give you a southern seafood experience out of this world!
Never miss out when The Crab Boss is in your area again!
Our new mobile app will:
- keep you up to date with exact locations and directions to where you can pick up your favorite platters
- save all of your previous pre-orders for easy checkout
- accept all major credit cards so you don't have to carry unnecessary cash
- allow you to place a detailed catering quote request with ease without having to be rushed over the phone
Our mission is to give seafood lovers across the world a taste of mouth tingling tongue tangling seafood that will leave your tongue slapping your teeth!!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.