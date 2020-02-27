X

Crab Boss - Preorder & Pull up for Android

By Alavon Bay Apps Free

Tired of the same old boring seafood? Let Crab Boss give you a southern seafood experience out of this world!

Never miss out when The Crab Boss is in your area again!

Our new mobile app will:

- keep you up to date with exact locations and directions to where you can pick up your favorite platters

- save all of your previous pre-orders for easy checkout

- accept all major credit cards so you don't have to carry unnecessary cash

- allow you to place a detailed catering quote request with ease without having to be rushed over the phone

Our mission is to give seafood lovers across the world a taste of mouth tingling tongue tangling seafood that will leave your tongue slapping your teeth!!

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
