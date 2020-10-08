This application is a tool to consume CPU resource by constant usage rate.

When you click "Start" button, threads are created in background and periodically wakeup and run.

You can trim cpu load of this tool from "Settings" menu.

This tool is for developpers to evaluate their application's performance and stability under the condition of CPU load is somewhat high.

1. # of Tasks

Select number of threads to run.This number can be selected as multiple of 4 and maximum value is 32.

Default is 4.

2. Task Wakeup Interval

Selection periodical wakeup interval of tasks.

Default is 50ms.

3. CPU comsume time/task wakeup

Time period to run when each thread is waked up.

Default is 20ms.

So, by default, each threads repeat the behavior of running 20ms and sleeping 30ms.

4. Wakeup Delay for every 4 tasks

Every 4 threads are treated as group and each group is waked up with delay specified by this option.

5. Prevent Sleep

If you turn this option on, this application will continue to run even if screen is turned off.