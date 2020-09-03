Welcome to Coyote Mexican Grill & Cantina

Are you looking for an authentic Mexican dining experience? Looking for a festive venue for your next family party or corporate event? Come to Coyote Mexican Grill & Cantina in Chagrin Falls, OH for enticing Mexican food that you wont find anywhere else. From the moment you step in our door, youll experience the feel of Mexico, from the directly imported dcor and our chic modern bar, custom designed for our establishment. Whether youre trying one of our handcrafted cocktails, just having a beer with some friends or relaxing and enjoying the game, we know youll enjoy the family atmosphere of our cantina. We have flexible menus, fresh ingredients and delicious options. Choose us today for the mouthwatering meal youve been searching for.