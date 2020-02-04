X

Courier & Press Print Edition for iOS

By The Bold Italic Free

Developer's Description

By The Bold Italic

The Courier & Press E-Edition lets you read The Courier & Press on your iOS device just as it appears in print. You can flip through pages and skim headlines as you would the printed edition. But better than that, the Courier & Press E-Edition allows you to enlarge type with the tap of a finger, or jump instantly to the conclusion of a story on another page. You can link to websites mentioned in stories with a single touch, or fire off an e-mail to an address linked from the newspaper. And if you missed the paper one day, don't worry. The Courier & Press E-Editions lets you download past editions, too.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.10

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 2.9.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping