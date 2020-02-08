X

Coupert - Coupons & Cash Back for iOS

By Shanghai Soar Information Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Shanghai Soar Information Technology

Coupert is a free personal shopping assistant that helps you save time and money by providing the latest coupon codes for all your favorite online stores, including Target, Walmart, Groupon, Kohl's, Macy's, SheIn, AliExpress, Zaful, Nike, Udemy, Romwe, Expedia, Booking, Hotels, Jcpenney and so on.

Earn up to 40% Cash Back when you finish your purchase, and get paid via PayPal. Cash Back will be automatically added to your account.

Get a 3$ Welcome Bonus when you join Coupert, and $5 referral bonus for every friend you invite who installs Coupert and signs up. There is no limit on how much you can earn.

We have a browser extension named Coupert as well which automatically finds, tests, and applies the best available coupon codes at checkout. So all the coupon codes displayed in the app are pre-tested, and you can be sure to get the best price wherever you go.

Download Coupert now to unlock your amazing savings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping