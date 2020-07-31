Join or Sign In

Counts.Live - Live Social Stats Tracker for Android

By Vyse Free

Developer's Description

By Vyse

The official Counts.Live app is finally available on Android!

Counts.Live is the simplest real-time social stats tracker. Track YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Mixer, Vlive, Dailymotion and Reddit all in one app right at your fingertips!

Keep track of all your social media stats in one place!

Supported Social Networks

YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

Twitter

Twitch

Mixer

Vlive

Dailymotion

Reddit

Top Features

Favorites

Compare

Dashboard

Sharing

Embeds

Search by name

And more!

Real Time Followers

Track your favorite creators on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and more in real-time! All data is always up-to-date so that you're always ahead!

Favorites

Track your favorite creators right on the home screen, never miss a moment!

Social Dashboard

Create your own collection of users from any platform and track them all effortlessly, all data is updated in real-time!

Compare

Compare any user on any platform with anyone else! Including cross platform comparisons! We support all major social networks. No troubles, no hiccups, ever.

Support

Write to us on Twitter @countslive. You can also find us on the web https://counts.live.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.4.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 0.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
