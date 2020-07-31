Sign in to add and modify your software
The official Counts.Live app is finally available on Android!
Counts.Live is the simplest real-time social stats tracker. Track YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Mixer, Vlive, Dailymotion and Reddit all in one app right at your fingertips!
Keep track of all your social media stats in one place!
Supported Social Networks
YouTube
TikTok
Twitch
Mixer
Vlive
Dailymotion
Top Features
Favorites
Compare
Dashboard
Sharing
Embeds
Search by name
And more!
Real Time Followers
Track your favorite creators on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and more in real-time! All data is always up-to-date so that you're always ahead!
Favorites
Track your favorite creators right on the home screen, never miss a moment!
Social Dashboard
Create your own collection of users from any platform and track them all effortlessly, all data is updated in real-time!
Compare
Compare any user on any platform with anyone else! Including cross platform comparisons! We support all major social networks. No troubles, no hiccups, ever.
Support
Write to us on Twitter @countslive. You can also find us on the web https://counts.live.