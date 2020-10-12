Join or Sign In

Cougar & Moutain Lion Sounds for Android

By appsmix Free

Developer's Description

By appsmix

The puma ( Puma concolor, or Felis concolor ) is a type of large cat found in North and South America. They are also called Mountain Lions and Cougar. The Florida Panther version is endangered. These big cats have been known to kill humans in some ca.

Cougars make many sounds, but the most unique and surprising is their scream! Especially during mating season, cougars can be heard vocalizing with a chilling scream that you wouldn't think could come from a cat. In addition to their scream, cougars also growl, roar, snarl and hiss to communicate.

if you are a looking for high-quality cougar and mountain lion sound effects, this is the app for you!

this app is for entertainment use only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
