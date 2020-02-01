We finally released CotoMovies Box, it will help you to Discover An Unlimited Films Database and Movies & Popular TV Shows from different categories .
App Features :
Movie Details as Genre, Release Date and Other informations
Movies Reviews & Rating
Search Movies with Text, Popularity, Rating Or Genres
Cast & Crew with photos
Note!
We don't offer streaming or watching movies inside our app, however we give you all needed informations about movies & tv shows.
SOURCE OF INFORMATION
All movies informations and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/
We uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:
https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use
We will be pleased if you leave us your feed back, so we can improve our app for you.
