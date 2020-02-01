We finally released CotoMovies Box, it will help you to Discover An Unlimited Films Database and Movies & Popular TV Shows from different categories .

App Features :

Movie Details as Genre, Release Date and Other informations

Movies Reviews & Rating

Search Movies with Text, Popularity, Rating Or Genres

Cast & Crew with photos

Note!

We don't offer streaming or watching movies inside our app, however we give you all needed informations about movies & tv shows.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION

All movies informations and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

We uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

We will be pleased if you leave us your feed back, so we can improve our app for you.