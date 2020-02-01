X

CotoMovies Box - Show & TV HUB for iOS

We finally released CotoMovies Box, it will help you to Discover An Unlimited Films Database and Movies & Popular TV Shows from different categories .

App Features :

Movie Details as Genre, Release Date and Other informations

Movies Reviews & Rating

Search Movies with Text, Popularity, Rating Or Genres

Cast & Crew with photos

Note!

We don't offer streaming or watching movies inside our app, however we give you all needed informations about movies & tv shows.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION

All movies informations and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

We uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

We will be pleased if you leave us your feed back, so we can improve our app for you.

What's new in version 1.0.4

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
