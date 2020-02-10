This app is a combination of sets, containing practice questions, study cards, terms & concepts for self learning & exam preparation on the topic of Cosmetology.

With this app you can learn on the Go, Anytime & Everywhere.

-This app is designed by educators & professors who understand the exact candidates needs, its gathered from the top educational resources.

-We keep the application as simple as possible to let the learner focus only on the content

-The Flashcards are exam oriented and designed to enhance quick memorisation

-The application is designed to let you gain time and efficiency

-The Flashcards wording enhances easy understanding to ensure higher exam score.

In this application you will get at least 52 study notes quiz sets.

Main Features:

- Works perfectly Offline

- Exam oriented

- 5 Study modes

- Shareable content

- Settings: with flexibility to change font size & background control.

- Cost Effective

- Rich content

- Text- to- speech feature: You can use this app while you are driving, walking, and others to save your time.

Invest in your Success Now. Your investment in knowledge, professionalism & expertise is durable & with a High value added. It's a High return investment.

Disclaimer 1:

This application is not dedicated for a specific professional certification, it's just a tool to assist students & professionals to expand their knowledge & in-depth their expertise.

Disclaimer 2:

The publisher of this android app is not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization. All organizational and test names are trademarks of their respective owners. The content of the application might include inaccuracies or typographical errors, for which the owner cannot be held liable.