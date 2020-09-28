Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games for Android

By Game Flame Free

Developer's Description

By Game Flame

Get indulged in engaging Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games adventure, enjoy exciting cosmetic box making in beautifully designed kids kitchen. In this cake making game free 2020 & move though making baking basic cake, while passing through different kids cake baking or food cooking techniques and make perfect cosmetic box cake. In this Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games adventure, enjoy amazing new fun play time management games let you practice Cosmetic Box cake making of new food games as you take over the kitchen, upgrading your fun new kitchen tools while enjoying totally unique design makeover in such fun new kitchen free games.

In this Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games match the madness of cooking in your kitchen! Discover recipes as you take off on cake cooking games for kids, building your skills with addictive time-management games and decorate and design the cake with the perfect restaurant simulation. Design & decorate your makeup box with multiple makeup items like eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, nail polish to impress your friends Make your favorite makeup box cake design and enjoy the most delicious and eye-catching cake maker fun cooking game. Choose your favorite flavored items, make them step by step. Use your imagination to create delicious Cosmetic Box Cake with lot of fun & excitement.

Features:

- Beautifully designed HD graphics in realistic bakery environment.

- High quality sounds & effects from cake bakery games.

- Very engaging realistic shopping simulation with lot of family fun

- Highly engaging kids game based play mode.

Learn to create, design and decorate your own Cosmetic Box !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now