Get indulged in engaging Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games adventure, enjoy exciting cosmetic box making in beautifully designed kids kitchen. In this cake making game free 2020 & move though making baking basic cake, while passing through different kids cake baking or food cooking techniques and make perfect cosmetic box cake. In this Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games adventure, enjoy amazing new fun play time management games let you practice Cosmetic Box cake making of new food games as you take over the kitchen, upgrading your fun new kitchen tools while enjoying totally unique design makeover in such fun new kitchen free games.

In this Cosmetic Box Cake Maker: Craze & Cooking Games match the madness of cooking in your kitchen! Discover recipes as you take off on cake cooking games for kids, building your skills with addictive time-management games and decorate and design the cake with the perfect restaurant simulation. Design & decorate your makeup box with multiple makeup items like eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, nail polish to impress your friends Make your favorite makeup box cake design and enjoy the most delicious and eye-catching cake maker fun cooking game. Choose your favorite flavored items, make them step by step. Use your imagination to create delicious Cosmetic Box Cake with lot of fun & excitement.

Features:

- Beautifully designed HD graphics in realistic bakery environment.

- High quality sounds & effects from cake bakery games.

- Very engaging realistic shopping simulation with lot of family fun

- Highly engaging kids game based play mode.

Learn to create, design and decorate your own Cosmetic Box !