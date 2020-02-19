X

Corsair's Jewels for Android

By Hectopixel - Free Jewel Games Free

Developer's Description

By Hectopixel - Free Jewel Games

Corsair's Jewels is a free jewel match-3 game. It brings many new exciting features to the classic jewel matching game style. Together with briliant HD graphics, this is a must-have for all who love diamond matching games.

FEATURES:

* Magic jewels - Match a magic jewel to crush all jewels around it

* Flash jewels - Tap the flash jewel to blitz all gems in a column.

* Joker jewels - Splash all jewels of a selected color.

* Extra time - Get this sweet power-up to extend your time by 20 seconds.

* Hints power-up - Reveal all available matches in the maze available for crush.

* Reshuffle power-up - Change positions of all the diamonds on the dash.

* Share your score on Facebook and compete with your friends and spread this game mania.

GAME MODES:

* Time attack mode - Reach target score while time is running out

* Arcade mode - Time is running out, but you can extend it by doing matches. You win when you reach full time bar.

ADJUSTABLE DIFFICULTY:

* You can select 4 levels of difficulty: Easy, Medium, Hard or Insane (Choose Insane only if you are a real star.)

The candy on the top is, that this deluxe jewels game is free! You can crash the gems as long as you want, until you become a hero legend.

Big thanks to everyone for playing! You are the heroes!

