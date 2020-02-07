We get to you latest news and info about the 2019-Novel CoronaVirus directly from Official Health and Country News.

This App will help you get the latest info and news about the virus. Please Share to others. Thank You

This App Content;

Info About Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Latest News From WHO

Coronavirus Situation Reports

Latest News From Asean Channel

Latest News From BBC

Latest News From U.S (Fox News)

Latest News From Thailand (TheThaiger)

Latest News From Malaysia (Awani)

Latest News From Indonesia (CNBC)

Virus Advices

Virus Statistic