Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Your Meeting & Event Planner
Cormep provides this custom event app that enables meetings and events planners to create agenda/program; announce all informative details; manage speakers and meeting sessions; send push notifications; launch questionnaire and survey and so on. The app allows you to customize the menu into the order you wish, change icons, content and images to represent your brand.